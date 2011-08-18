* Latest in a series of mishaps for space industry
MOSCOW, Aug 18 Russia said it had lost track of
a newly-launched, multi-million-dollar telecommunications
satellite on Thursday, the latest in a series of setbacks that
have dogged its space industry.
The $265-million Express AM-4 satellite, described by its
makers as the most powerful satellite ever built in Europe,
launched late on Wednesday aboard a Proton-M rocket from the
Russian-leased launchpad in Kazakhstan.
The Russian space agency said the first stages of the launch
went smoothly but communication with the satellite was lost due
to a failure of the Briz-M upper stage.
It said experts were working to re-establish contact with
the craft, built by Astrium, a unit of European aerospace group
EADS , to provide digital TV, Internet and telecoms
services for Russia over the next 15 years.
The spacecraft was fully insured for 7.5 billion roubles
($264.5 million) with Russian Ingosstrakh insurance company.
Judging by early efforts, officials have a roughly 75
percent chance of linking back to the satellite and manoeuvring
it into the correct orbit, space industry expert Igor Lissov
told Reuters.
Its loss would be a "nightmare" for Russia's industry, he
said, delaying key commercial projects by three to four years
and embarrassing Moscow at a time when it hopes to showcase its
technology at this week's MAKS airshow outside the capital.
The mishap follows a series of botched launches, including
three poorly insured orbiters which crashed into the Pacific
Ocean earlier this year costing $160 million and setting back
Kremlin plans for a global positioning system to rival the
U.S.-made GPS.
A breakdown of the Briz-KM engine burns led to the loss of a
key military Earth-mapping satellite earlier this year.
The glitches cost Russia's veteran space agency chief
Anatoly Perminov his job this spring. He was replaced by former
deputy defence minister and space forces commander Vladimir
Popovkin.
