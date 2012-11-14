* Lavrov may try convince Riyadh to involve Iran in talks
* Moscow eyes bigger regional role in Middle East
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Nov 14 Russia is expected to urge Saudi
Arabia to allow its regional rival Iran to join moves to end the
conflict in Syria in a rare high-level meeting on Wednesday
between the world's top two oil producers, diplomatic sources
said.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is hoping to raise Moscow's
profile in a region where its influence is at risk after
blocking three U.N. resolutions meant to put pressure on Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad to end the bloodshed.
The Syrian uprising, which has cost 38,000 lives in 20
months, has further strained traditionally uneasy ties between
Russia and Saudi Arabia, a key ally of the United States.
The trip to Riyadh is Lavrov's second Middle East visit in
less than two weeks. Last week in Cairo he embraced an
Egyptian-backed drive to bring together four regional powers to
seek a solution to the Syrian crisis.
Saudi Arabia, which supports the rebels fighting Assad, has
skipped two ministerial meetings of the group, which includes
Egypt and Turkey - also critics of Assad - and Iran, Syria's
closest regional ally.
Lavrov's efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to back the
inclusion of Iran in peace efforts are seen as unlikely to
succeed.
"Lavrov has supported Egypt's regional quartet initiative,
but the problem there is that the Saudis don't want to take part
in a format that includes Iran. So he will be trying to convince
them to change their minds," said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the
magazine Russia in Global Affairs.
Russia is under pressure to do more to end the violence in
Syria and risks being sidelined. Moscow denies Western
accusations it is shielding Assad, saying it is driven by the
need to prevent meddling and let Syrians decide their fate.
"On Syria, Russia has cornered itself," a European diplomat
in Moscow said. "It has been promoting Iran's right to
participate ... so Lavrov may raise that with Riyadh, though he
is not going to achieve much."
A Middle East source also said there was little chance of
any breakthrough at the talks in Riyadh.
TRANSITIONAL GOVERNMENT
Russia has insisted that any new U.N. resolution should be
based on a June 30 agreement reached by international powers in
Geneva that envisaged a transitional government in Syria.
The United States said the deal signalled to Assad that he
must leave power, while Russia disagreed. Neither Iran nor Saudi
Arabia were represented at the talks, with Washington, London
and Paris accusing Tehran of helping Assad crush the uprising.
Back then, Russia was saying both should have been invited.
"The Russians would like to broker some sort of arrangement
on Syria, a managed transition that will preserve their equities
and those of their clients in Syria," said Nikolas Gvosdev,
professor at the U.S. Naval War College.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said little about the visit
beyond announcing that Lavrov will meet Saudi officials as well
as attending a meeting between Russia and the six-nation Gulf
Cooperation Council on issues including Syria.
"There is no way in the world Saudi Arabia would sit down to
talks with Iran - and even if it did, it would not be Russia
convincing them to do that. So this trip really is just about
Russia trying to be present in the Middle East," another
diplomatic source in Moscow said.
"Russia is trying to put itself in the position of an
intermediary between various forces there. You see the same
mechanism in them talking to various Syrian opposition groups
and Assad."
Chilly ties between Moscow and Riyadh date to the Soviet war
in Afghanistan in the 1980s, when Saudi Arabia backed
anti-Russian militants. Russia has been concerned by the
presence of Saudi and other Arab militants fighting in the
post-Soviet wars in Chechnya and the Islamist insurgency they
spawned.
A diplomatic source in Moscow said Lavrov's visit may be a
"damage control" attempt after Riyadh condemned as hostile
remarks by a Russian official who in July expressed "great
concern" over human rights in Saudi Arabia.