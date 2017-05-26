MOSCOW May 26 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank plans to sell 50 billion roubles ($880.75 million) of subordinated bonds to the public, Interfax news agency cited Sberbank's Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov as saying on Friday.

Issuing the subordinated bonds, which Morozov said could happen soon, would boost Sberbank's capital.

"We are in the process of registering the issue. We will look at the market conditions, at the demand," Morozov said, adding that Sberbank would decide the exact amount of bonds to be issued at a later date. ($1 = 56.7700 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)