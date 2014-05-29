MOSCOW May 29 Sberbank, Russia's
biggest bank by assets, said it may consider a plan unveiled
last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin to boost banks'
capital and lending, but only if it makes economic sense.
Putin promised at an investment forum on Friday the
government would help systemically-important banks by allowing
them to convert subordinated loans to shares. That would boost
their capital positions and free them up to lend more in support
of economic growth.
"If we have good economic sense to make a conversion without
negatively affecting our shareholders, we may consider," said
Deputy Chairman of the board Alexander Morozov on a conference
call.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)