* The tender amount is 70 mln carbon credits
* Sberbank may have one more tender by end-2012
* Bank says could eliminate price floor on ERUs
* CERs prices rise over 5 pct to nearly 9 eur/t
By Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Aug 17 Russia's Sberbank may
face weak demand for its third carbon credit tender but it is
ready to proceed with another by the end of next year if there
is sufficient market demand, the bank's carbon unit head said.
State-owned Sberbank, which helps administer the country's
Joint Implementation (JI) offset scheme and sets minimum prices
for the sale of carbon credits, is taking bids for the third
tender, worth 70 million credits, until mid-September.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Vsevolod Gavrilov also
said Sberbank could refrain from setting a price floor for
sovereign carbon credits in the future unless it believes "clear
manipulation" is occuring in the market due to lower prices.
"We won't issue (price) recommendations in the future unless
we see facts that indicate clear manipulation," Gavrilov said.
"Up to now we don't see any."
Last year, Russia set a minimum price of 10 euros per tonne
for Kyoto backed carbon offsets generated in the country, known
as emissions reduction units (ERUs).
Under JI, companies can invest in carbon-cutting projects in
Kyoto signatory countries, and in return receive carbon credits
called ERUs, which can be used toward emissions targets or sold
for profit.
"We expect that there will be fewer bids (than the tender
ammount)... But all reasonable and effective bids will be
approved," Gavrilov said, without providing any details on why
he expects weak demand for the offering.
Sberbank and government ministries will allocate 30 million
credits to projects in general industries such as steel, cement,
chemicals and oil production, as well as 30 million to the power
generation sector and 10 million to schemes that make use of
landfill or waste gases.
The bank held one tender in 2010, followed by a second one
earlier this year, through which Russia approved 33 joint
implementation projects worth a potential 60 million credits.
ERU and CER prices correlate with each other but the CER
market is more liquid.
Prices for front-year certified emissions reduction (CERs)
stood at 13.59 euros ($19.14) CEREZc1 on ICE Futures Europe
at the end of September last year when the second tender
began.
However, prices had fallen to a 2.5 year low of 7.58 euros
by Aug. 5 this year, mainly due to concerns about the global
economy and over-supply.
The contract had recovered to nearly 9 euros on Wednesday.
"We are closely watching the market... We are likely to see
a little positive correction," Gavrilov said.
Gavrilov added that a fourth tender could take place by
end-2012.
"If we feel any signs at the market... We may support it
with new offers," he said.
(Additional reporting by Marton Kruppa in London, writing by
Katya Golubkova, Editing by Nina Chestney and Alfred Kueppers)
($1=.7099 Euro)