BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 The board of Russia's largest lender Sberbank has recommended paying out 25 percent of the bank's 2016 net profit in dividends, chief executive German Gref said on Thursday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.