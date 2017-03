MOSCOW May 27 Russia's top lender Sberbank intends to return to its normal dividend policy for its 2015 results, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the bank's chief financial officer.

Sberbank typically pays out 20 percent of net profit in dividends, but on its 2014 results Sberbank's board recommended a dividend amounting to only 3.5 percent of net profit in an effort to support the bank's capital. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)