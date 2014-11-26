MOSCOW Nov 26 Sberbank, Russia's top bank, does not plan "very generous" dividends on its 2014 results, its Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov told a conference call on Wednesday.

"(I) would not expect very generous dividends. We have to defend our capital position and take into account (market) volatility," he said.

An economic slowdown, losses in Ukraine and a weaker rouble reduced third-quarter net profit by 24 percent year-on-year at Sberbank, as provisions for loan losses more than doubled. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush)