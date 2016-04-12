China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
MOSCOW, April 12 The supervisory board of Russia's Sberbank recommends to pay 1.97 roubles ($0.03) per share in dividends on 2015 results, the lender's Chief Executive Officer, German Gref, said on Tuesday.
The dividend payout represents 20 percent of 2015 net income.
The record date is set for June 14.
($1 = 66.3490 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
