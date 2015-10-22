MOSCOW Oct 22 The chief financial officer of Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Alexander Morozov, said on Thursday he expected Sberbank would pay dividends of 20 percent of net profit on its 2015 results.

Morozov said on a conference call with reporters that Sberbank had passed the peak of its loan-loss provisioning and that the bank did not plan to buy back Eurobonds from the market at the moment. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)