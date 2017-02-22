(Corrects dividend payout and allocation to state budget after
Kremlin changes statement on its website)
MOSCOW Feb 22 Russia's largest bank Sberbank
will pay 20 percent of net profit in dividends on its
2016 financial results, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref
told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Gref told Putin that the dividends would amount to over 100
billion roubles ($1.7 billion), of which more than 50 billion
would be directed to the state budget via the central bank,
according to a statement on the Kremlin website.
($1 = 57.8000 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)