MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian central bank's key rate does not influence the country's economic growth that much, German Gref, the chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an economic conference, Gref added that labour productivity was a key driver for economic growth in the future. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Sujata Rao)