MOSCOW Oct 18 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, is guiding investors towards a yield of around 5.5 percent for its upcoming ten-year Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

Sberbank plans to use proceeds to improve its capital, IFR added. A source close to the deal said on Wednesday Sberbank plans to raise up to $2 billion from the deal.

The deal is being organised by HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank-CIB, with UBS acting as a co-organiser, sources have said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)