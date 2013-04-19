MOSCOW, April 19 Russian state-controlled bank Sberbank may issue subordinated Eurobonds in May to boost its capital to meet Basel requirements, three banking sources said on Friday.

"Sberbank is considering issuing subordinated debt to beef up its Tier 2 capital," one source told Reuters, adding that the bank has yet to make a decision.

Another source said the size of the issue was likely to be similar to the one placed at the end of last year, when Sberbank raised $2 billion via a 10-year subordinated Eurobond.

One of the sources said JP Morgan and BNP Paribas were seen among the issue organisers.

Sberbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)