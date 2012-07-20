MOSCOW, July 20 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, raised $750 million in a top-up Eurobond issue, maturing in 2022, with a yield of 5 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Sberbank cut yield guidance to 5 percent from 5.06 percent, expected earlier.

In January, Sberbank raised $500 million via 10-year Eurobonds and then added another $250 million to the issue in February. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)