MOSCOW Aug 9 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, plans to top up an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017 later on Thursday, a banking source and IFR said.

An initial yield is seen at around 3.95 percent, the source and IFR said.

Russian borrowers raised almost $30 billion since the start of the year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)