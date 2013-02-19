RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
MOSCOW Feb 19 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has hired banks to arrange meetings with investors to test market interest towards possible Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, a banking source told Reuters.
He added that Sberbank has mandated HSBC, JP Morgan and its own investment banking unit Sberbank CIB to arrange a series of investor meetings in London on Feb 20. The deal, if happens, would be a first of such kind for Sberbank.
Last year, Sberbank acquired Turkish DenizBank as a part of its goal to transform into the global financial institution. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd