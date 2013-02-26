BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MOSCOW Feb 26 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has raised 550 million Turkish liras ($307 million) in a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal to yield 7.4 percent based on the bond's twice-yearly coupons, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
For Sberbank, which bought Turkish DenizBank last year, it was a first deal in liras.
Russian borrowers have raised almost $14 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, including the last bond printed by Sberbank, compared with $53 billion for the last year as a whole. ($1 = 1.7942 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.