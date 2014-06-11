BRIEF-Group Lease Pcl clarifies on news article suggesting repurchase of shares
* Refers to news on E-Finance and Siam Rath Newspaper dated 14 March, 2017
MOSCOW, June 11 Russia's top lender Sberbank has appointed several European investment banks to arrange a eurobond issue denominated in euros, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the bank.
"Meetings with investors in Europe will start on Thursday, June 12," the source told RIA. Costs of borrowing for Russian companies have risen on global markets due to the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Red-hot demand for CLO debt has triggered talk that disintermediation could become a trend in structured credit, although few believe full-blown self-syndication by CLO managers is on the horizon any time soon.
* Affiliated company tick-TS AG plans stock exchange listing in spring 2017