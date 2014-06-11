MOSCOW, June 11 Russia's top lender Sberbank has appointed several European investment banks to arrange a eurobond issue denominated in euros, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the bank.

"Meetings with investors in Europe will start on Thursday, June 12," the source told RIA. Costs of borrowing for Russian companies have risen on global markets due to the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)