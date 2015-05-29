(Corrects to clarify Sberbank Europe replaced Sberbank-provided funding with funding, not loans, from local markets)

MOSCOW May 29 Sberbank Europe AG, the European unit of Russia's top bank Sberbank, has returned to its parent company more than $1 billion in funding, having replaced it with local market funding, Sberbank's Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Friday.

"Sberbank Europe has paid off more than $1 billion of Sberbank funding. The remaining several hundred million will be paid off in the middle of the year," Morozov told reporters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)