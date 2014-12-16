GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MOSCOW Dec 16 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, sees its cost of risk next year at around the same level as this year, two analysts said, after meeting the bank's executives on Tuesday.
Both analysts, who asked not to be named, said state-controlled Sberbank saw its 2015 return on equity - a key measure of profitability - close to 10 percent rather than around 15 percent as previously forecast.
They added that all forecasts were made before the central bank decided overnight to sharply hike its key interest rate to 17 percent in a move to curb a slide in the rouble. Sberbank's press office said it planned to issue an official statement on the meeting with analysts soon. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.