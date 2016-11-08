MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank keeps around $10 billion in bank deposits and highly liquid securities on Western financial markets, its chief financial officer told Reuters.

Many Russian banks have reined in foreign-currency lending after weak oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict fuelled an economic crisis in the country.

The rouble plunged to record lows in late 2014, before falling further in 2015, making it much harder for Russian borrowers without foreign revenues to repay dollar loans. The Russian central bank has also toughened requirements on foreign-currency lending.

"In the segment of corporate lending it is important for us that the client has the means to redeem foreign-currency loans in particular, so that there does not arise excessive foreign-currency risk," Sberbank's chief financial officer Alexander Morozov said.

"Therefore today we are forced to place on Western markets a significant portion of the funds we raise, buying one or another type of security or placing (them) in bank deposits. We have there (on Western markets) around $10 billion constantly," he said.

Sberbank has outperformed its rivals during Russia's economic crisis, earning record profits this year.

Russian households and companies concerned about the health of weaker banks have moved their business to Sberbank, while Sberbank's huge deposit base brings down its cost of funding. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Jane Merriman)