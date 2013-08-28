MOSCOW Aug 28 Sberbank trimmed its
2013 earnings guidance on Wednesday to the lower end of a range
of 370-390 billion roubles, after earlier announcing a sharp
hike in loan loss provisions in the second quarter.
German Gref, chief executive of the state-controlled Russian
bank, told a conference call that earnings would be "at the
level of the lower end" of the range. Resilient margins helped
Sberbank to a modest rise in quarterly earnings.
Earnings of 370 billion roubles ($11.2 billion) would
represent an increase of 6 percent from last year's outturn.
In a presentation for analysts, Sberbank also forecast its
net interest margins at the lower end of a range of 5.9-6.1
percent. It raised its forecast of reserves it would have to set
aside to 1.1 percent of its credit portfolio this year.
($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Douglas Busvine)