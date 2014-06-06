MOSCOW, June 6 Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank , said it will keep its dividends at no less than 20 percent of net profit for the next five years, while profits this year will at least match 2013's despite a worsening economy and the Ukraine crisis.

"No one could have predicted Ukraine. No one could have predicted East Ukraine in the way it is happening now," said Sberbank deputy chairman Alexander Morozov, at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"We aren't changing our business plan which was adopted in December before Ukraine. We expect our profit this year not to be below last year."

The Ukraine crisis exacerbated Russia's already slowing economy which is expected to report near zero growth this year.

For 2013, Sberbank reported net profit of 362 billion roubles ($10.4 billion), up 4 percent on the previous year. However, it reported an 18 percent slide in first quarter earnings, hurt by provisions for bad loans due to the deterioration in Russia's economy.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin promised at an investment forum that the government would help systemically important banks by allowing them to convert subordinated loans into shares. That would boost their capital positions and free them up to lend more. [ID nL6N0O932B]

Sberbank's CEO German Gref said the bank had made no decision on whether it would participate in the government plan.

Morozov said the bank would pay out at least 20 percent in dividends over the coming five years and the new dividend policy will be approved before the year's end.

In Sberbank's 2011 dividend policy, the bank said it would increase dividend payments to up to 20 percent of net profit over the course of three years. It reported dividends of 15 percent in 2011 and 17 percent in 2012 and said it would return dividends of 20 percent of profit in 2013.

Gref also reiterated that the bank wants to remain in Ukraine and that it is looking to sell its local network of branches in Crimea.

"Now we are considering the question of the sale of our network of branches (in Crimea) to one of the local banks," Gref said.

Sberbank has exposure of 130 billion roubles ($4 billion) to Ukraine, or less than 1 percent of its balance sheet.

Gref was also quoted by Interfax news agency as saying that he would ensure that a successor would be ready to take over if at some point he steps down, but provided no further details about when this could be. Sberbank's press office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the remarks.

Gref has been CEO of Sberbank since 2007 and has been credited with modernising the bank from its Soviet roots. Previously he was Russia's Minister for Economic Development and Trade. ($1 = 34.7311 Russian rubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)