* Corporate lending will miss 20 pct target this year

* Growth to slow to 15 pct in 2013

* Liquidity squeeze hitting borrowing costs

* Sberbank teams up with Chinese banks (Recasts, adds quotes, details)

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Sberbank plans to borrow more from leading Chinese banks and co-finance Russian infrastructure projects with them ahead of big sports events like the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 soccer World Cup.

The move to deepen banking ties between the world's largest energy producing nation and the largest consumer comes as state-controlled Sberbank seeks to diversify away from the home market it dominates, where credit growth is slowing.

Andrey Donskikh, deputy chief executive of Russia's largest bank, told Reuters trading volumes between Russia and China are expected to exceed $90 billion this year, creating big cooperation prospects with China's huge banks.

"It used to be thought that the largest banks are in the US, in Western Europe. But the world is changing," Donskikh said.

Russia's state-controlled top lender, which accounts for a third of overall lending in the country, is facing a slow down in corporate lending growth due to high borrowing costs.

Donskikh said Sberbank cut its corporate lending growth forecast to below 20 percent this year, with next year's expansion preliminarily seen at no more than 15 percent.

"Borrowers are showing weaker demand... It is obvious that calculating investment projects for 5-10 years based on current interest rates is quite risky for a borrower," Donskikh said.

The overnight money market rate, the cost of borrowing between banks, hit 6.45 percent on Oct.25, its highest since the end of 2009, after the central bank hiked its key interest rates in September.

Sberbank had expected its corporate portfolio to expand 20 percent this year, with growth reaching 13.3 percent by the start of November.

Russia's central bank, under pressure to curb inflation, kept rates unchanged on Friday and Donskikh said he sees no signs the central bank will start to stimulate economic growth next year.

"Along with falling capital adequacy ratios it will affect the lending slow down in the country," Donskikh said.

The central bank sees total lending growth at about 20 percent next year from 20-25 percent in 2012 due to a decline in the banks' capital adequacy and lacklustre growth in Russia's $1.9 trillion economy.

Corporate lending in Russia increased 10 percent in the first nine months of the year, with retail lending up 29 percent. At the same time, capital was lagging asset growth, adding just 7.7 percent.

Banks are required to keep a minimum capital adequacy ratio, fixed in Russia at 10 percent, to fund their operations.

Affected by the retail lending boom, capital adequacy (N1) ratios fell to 13.1 percent from 14.7 percent at the start of the year. Sberbank's N1 stood at 12 percent, down from 15.2 percent.

CHINA COOPERATION

Sberbank has begun to transform itself into a global bank by buying European assets under current CEO German Gref and Donskikh said it is looking expand cooperation with leading Chinese lenders to increase trade between Moscow and Beijing.

China's banks tower over most of their global peers in size, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)'s market value alone roughly equivalent to that of JP Morgan , Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Corp combined.

Donskikh met last month with executives from ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

"We agreed to significantly increase limits between (these) Chinese banks and Sberbank," he said, without elaborating.

He added that banks were also discussing jointly financing infrastructure projects in Russia, which is hosting the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014 and the World Cup in 2018. The World Cup alone will cost almost $20 billion.

"Russia will have Olympic Games, World Cup - big, significant events. But we lack roads, airports, rail stations and Chinese experience is inestimable," he said.

"Mildly speaking, we have fallen behind China over the past 30 years or so, during which Shanghai has turned into a city of skyscrapers."

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Philippa Fletcher)