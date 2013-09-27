SOCHI, Russia, Sept 27 Sberbank,
Russia's largest bank by assets, will have to slow lending
growth if the government orders state-controlled businesses to
pay at least 35 percent of earnings in dividends, CEO German
Gref said on Friday.
Sberbank accounts for around a third of overall lending in
Russia, whose economy is expected to expand by 1.8 percent in
2013, the slowest since 2009. Loan rates charged by Sberbank
are, some economists say, more important than the central bank's
own policy rates in making the economic weather.
"The choice is the following - either we lose capital by
paying out dividends in which case we wouldn't be able to fund
Russian economic growth, or we will get different treatment,'
Gref told a briefing.
Seeking to boost its budget, the Finance Ministry has
proposed increasing the dividend payout ratio for
state-controlled companies to 35 percent.
For 2012, Sberbank paid 17 percent of its net profit in
dividends under international standards.
Capital is a liquidity cushion essential for banks to absorb
possible losses. It could be increased by retaining profits,
subordinated debt or by a new share offering.
Gref said that Sberbank, in which the central bank owns just
over 50 percent, would be forced to use all three tools to
bolster its capital if the dividend proposal were approved.