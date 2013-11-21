MOSCOW Nov 21 Russia's largest bank, Sberbank , can take over payments that had been handled by Master Bank, a major processor of credit card payments and operator of cash machines that was shut down by the central bank, Sberbank said on Thursday.

Master Bank was stripped of its licence on Wednesday over "large-scale dubious operations", as the central bank followed through on warnings by new head Elvira Nabiullina that it will crack down on financial chicanery.

Although the bank ranked only 72nd in Russia by assets, its closing causes problems for employers, shops and restaurants because of its role in clearing credit card payments and managing salary payment schemes.

"Sberbank is prepared to support the payments of clients of commercial banks, the processing of which Master Bank secured," the state-controlled bank said.

Master Bank is being investigated by police for suspected money laundering, highlighting risks in Russia's fragmented and weakly regulated banking sector.

President Vladimir Putin's cousin, Igor Putin, was on the board of Master Bank.

"The possibility is being considered for the transfer of servicing (of Master Bank payments) to one of the big commercial banks," Georgy Luntovsky, first deputy chairman of the central bank, said on Thursday. "Some sort of decision will be taken by the end of the day."