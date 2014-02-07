MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's Sberbank
boosted provisions against potential bad loans by 28.5 billion
roubles ($821 million) last month because of increased corporate
lending and a sharp devaluation in the rouble, the bank said on
Friday.
Sberbank, feeling the effects of a faltering Russian ecomony
that grew by only 1.3 percent last year, said a considerable
part of the additional provisions covered risks on loans
denominated in foreign currencies.
The January figure is equivalent to almost 30 percent of the
97.3 billion roubles set aside by Sberbank, Russia's biggest
lender by assets, during the whole of 2013.
VTB Capital analyst Jason Hurwitz said the provisions were
the highest in any month since 2010 but that flat net profit in
January could be viewed as satisfactory, given the size of the
hit.
Sberbank's shares were virtually flat at at 1046 GMT,
against a 0.6 percent rise for the broader market.
The results were calculated according to Russian accounting
standards (RAS) that are watched as a guide to the bank's
performance under international reporting standards.
($1 = 34.7060 Russian roubles)
