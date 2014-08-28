MOSCOW Aug 28 Sberbank, Russia's top
lender by assets, said on Thursday its first half net profit was
down 2.3 percent to 170.4 billion roubles ($4.7 billion).
Sberbank posted 174.5 billion roubles net profit for the
first six months of last year. Sberbank added its loan loss
provisions stood at 73.8 billion roubles in the second quarter
of 2014, up from 30.9 billion roubles a year ago.
Sberbank added its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was at 10.5
percent, down 10 basis points.
Sberbank is one of five Russian banks subject to European
Union sanctions which ban all EU nationals and companies from
buying or selling new bonds, equity or other financial
instruments it issues with a maturity of more than 90 days.
(1 US dollar = 36.2840 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing
by Maria Kiselyova)