* No decision yet made on timing -cbank's Ulyukayev
* State plans to sell a 7.6 pct stake
* Shares up 1.5 pct, ahead of market
(Adds details, share price)
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank is ready
to launch the sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank,
the country's biggest bank, but no decision has been taken on
timing, a senior official said on Wednesday.
"In theory it (the placement) could take place at any
moment," the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei
Ulyukayev, told reporters.
"We are in a high state of technical readiness," he added,
declining to comment on price.
The sale of the stake, worth $5.5 billion at its current
market valuation, could help the bank widen its investor base
and achieve a fairer value. It would also trim the central
bank's ownership of Sberbank, on behalf of the state, to a bare
majority.
Sberbank, Europe's second-largest lender after HSBC
, had planned to sell the 7.6 percent owned by the
central bank last September but postponed the deal following a
collapse in global equity markets.
Its shares were up 1.5 percent on the day at 97 roubles at
1307 GMT, outperforming a broader MICEX index.
Bankers told Reuters last month that the offering - a key
element of Russia's privatisation plans - was likely to go ahead
after the publication of Sberbank's annual results in late
March, which showed earnings hitting a record.
Russia's central bank has chosen Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Troika Dialog to arrange
the sale.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker and Jane Baird)