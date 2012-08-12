LONDON Aug 12 The chief executive of Russia's top lender Sberbank, German Gref, hopes the bank's delayed 7.6 percent stake sale will take place this year, if the markets allow.

"We are ready. If the market situation is better than today, I hope that it will be possible before the end of this year," Gref told journalists late on Saturday in London.

Gref said September "will be a good time" for the stake sale, which is worth worth nearly $5 billion, but repeated that it would depend on how favourable the markets are.

Sberbank, Europe's second-largest lender by market value after HSBC, initially planned to sell its 7.6 percent stake in via secondary public offering last year but postponed the deal due to fragile markets.

Sberbank's stake sale was a part of the central bank's total holdings of 57.6 percent and a wider state privatisation drive aimed at raising funds and improving corporate governance.

So far, the state managed to sell 10 percent in Russia's No.2 lender VTB last year, while other deals stalled due poor conditions in the markets, which have been hit by the European debt crisis. (Reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Alison Birrane)