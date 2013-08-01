BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank will appoint Lev Khasis, a senior executive of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as its first deputy chairman, financial daily Kommersant reported on Thursday.
Khasis joined Walmart in 2011 as senior vice president from X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer at the time, and has been president and chief executive of new formats for Walmart International.
Sberbank is hoping with his appointment to improve the efficiency of business processes and the speed of decision-making, Kommersant reported, citing unnamed sources.
Sberbank declined to comment. Khasis could not immediately be reached for comment.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)