MOSCOW, April 11 The board of Russia's largest bank Sberbank has recommended a 2013 dividend payout of 3.20 roubles a share for its preferred and ordinary shares, its CEO German Gref said on Friday.

For 2012, Sberbank paid a dividend of 2.57 roubles a share for its ordinary shares and 3.20 roubles a share for its preferred shares. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Megan Davies)