MOSCOW May 16 Russia's central bank has not
given up on the idea of selling a 7.6 percent stake in the
country's largest lender Sberbank this year, Central
Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday.
"We are in constant talks, discussions (on Sberbank),"
Ignatyev told the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.
A decision on the sale of the Sberbank stake is ultimately a
matter for the government, although the central bank is the
formal majority owner.
Sberbank initially planned to sell the stake last September
but postponed the deal after global risk aversion wiped around
$1.5 billion off the stake's value. First Deputy Prime Minister
scotched hopes of a near-term sale last month.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)