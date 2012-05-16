MOSCOW May 16 Russia's central bank has not given up on the idea of selling a 7.6 percent stake in the country's largest lender Sberbank this year, Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday.

"We are in constant talks, discussions (on Sberbank)," Ignatyev told the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

A decision on the sale of the Sberbank stake is ultimately a matter for the government, although the central bank is the formal majority owner.

Sberbank initially planned to sell the stake last September but postponed the deal after global risk aversion wiped around $1.5 billion off the stake's value. First Deputy Prime Minister scotched hopes of a near-term sale last month. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)