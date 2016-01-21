MOSCOW Jan 21 Russia's economy would contract by 2.2 percent in 2016 were the oil price to average $35 per barrel, Sberbank, the country's largest bank, said in presentation to investors on Thursday.

Sberbank also said it expected to achieve a return on equity this year in the low-to-mid teens, and a cost of risk of around 250-300 basis points.

The bank said the core Tier 1 capital adequacy level under Basel 1 rules would be above 9 percent for the Sberbank Group in 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush)