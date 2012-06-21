MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank
will lend 33.8 billion roubles ($1.04 billion) to
United Metallurgical Company(OMK) under an agreement signed on
Thursday, the steel pipe maker said in a statement.
The 12-year loan will be used to finance the construction of
an integrated steel-smelting and pipe mill in the Perm region of
the Russian Urals. Earlier, OMK received 21 billion roubles in
state guarantees to secure the loan.
Under the agreement OMK also mandated Sberbank to organise
its possible future debt issues on the domestic and
international markets.
OMK, controlled by its chairman Anatoly Sedykh, is one of
Russia's largest makers of pipes for the oil and gas industry.
($1 = 32.5245 Russian roubles)
