MOSCOW, June 10 Russia's top lender Sberbank said on Tuesday it had arranged an 870 million euro ($1.18 billion) loan for Slovak electricity firm Slovenske Elektrarne.

The loan to Slovenske Elektrarne, which is controlled by Italian utility Enel, is for seven and a half years, the bank said in a statement.

A 300 million euro tranche of the loan will be insured by the Export Insurance Agency of Russia. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)