BRIEF-Moscow Exchange recommends dividend of RUB 7.68/shr for 2016
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
MOSCOW, June 8 Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia's top bank Sberbank, said on Monday it had organised a revolving credit line for oil producer Lukoil worth 90 billion roubles ($1.60 billion) and lasting until 2018.
Sberbank CIB said in a statement that the new credit facility replaces an existing agreement between Sberbank and Lukoil for a guaranteed credit line worth $1 billion. ($1 = 56.0805 roubles) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
HOUSTON, March 28 A small group of U.S. oil producers has been trying to exploit advances in DNA science to wring more crude from shale rock, as the domestic energy industry keeps pushing relentlessly to cut costs and compete with the world's top exporters.