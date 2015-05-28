MOSCOW May 28 Russia's top bank Sberbank
expects its interest margin to recover by year-end,
helped by a lowering of the central bank's key rate, the chief
financial officer said on Thursday.
Sberbank's net interest margin (NIM) shrank by 2 percentage
points in the first quarter year-on-year to 3.7 percent, the
bank said earlier on Thursday, hurting profits which were down
58 percent.
Alexander Morozov, the bank's CFO, said on a conference call
he expected the bank's interest margin in the fourth quarter of
this year to be comparable to the level in the fourth quarter of
2014. For Q4 2014 its NIM was 5.4 percent.
He said he expected the central bank to lower its key
interest rate to around 10-11 percent by year-end, from 12.5
percent at present.
Morozov said the bank was holding off from giving updated
guidance for the bank's full-year performance until after it
publishes second-quarter results.
He also said that Sberbank continues to create loan-loss
provisions for its business in Ukraine and that he did not
expect the bank's cost of risk to be seriously worse in the
second quarter than in the first quarter.
Sberbank's cost of risk in the first quarter was 250 basis
points.
