UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 26 Russia's Sberbank sees its net interest margin declining modestly in 2015 but expects it will start to recover on a quarterly basis in the third or fourth quarter of this year, the bank's chief financial officer said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts