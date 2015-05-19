MOSCOW May 19 Russia's top-lender Sberbank
has filed a lawsuit against mining company Mechel
for 3.8 billion roubles ($77.74 million), RIA news
agency reported on Tuesday, citing court documents.
Russia's second largest state bank VTB also filed
a lawsuit against the indebted steel and coal producer for 1.9
billion roubles ($38.87 million), RIA reported.
Mechel has been in talks for months with government
officials and bank executives over how to restructure its debts.
($1 = 48.8800 roubles)
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)