MOSCOW May 19 Russia's top lender Sberbank
has filed a lawsuit against mining company Mechel
for 3.8 billion roubles ($77.74 million), the Moscow
Arbitration Court reported on Tuesday.
Russia's second largest state bank VTB also filed
a lawsuit against the indebted steel and coal producer for 1.9
billion roubles ($38.87 million), the court reported in
documents released on its website.
Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, incurred
large debts before the economic downturn. The company, which
employs 72,000 people, has been in talks with its main lenders,
including Sberbank, VTB VTBR.MM and Gazprombank, over a debt
restructuring since 2014.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref was quoted by RIA news
agency on Tuesday as saying Mechel had yet to reach an agreement
about how to restructure its debt.
"Of course, we will take legal action until they return the
money or propose a viable restructuring option," he said.
Mechel had an estimated net debt of $6.8 billion at the end
of last year.
($1 = 48.8800 roubles)
