UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
MOSCOW May 23 Russia's Sberbank is preparing to restructure a loan owed by Ukrainian steel company Metinvest, the Tass news agency reported on Saturday, citing a Sberbank executive.
Metinvest, owned by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, took out a 3-year $175 million amortised stand-by loan from Sberbank in March 2011.
"We have Ukrainian loans on our balance (sheet) ... We are preparing restructuring -- this is in particular Akhmetov's Metinvest," Tass cited Sberbank's deputy chairman Maxim Poletaev as saying.
Last month, Metinvest asked creditors for a timeout on debt repayments as it has hardly any cash.
Ukrainian companies are struggling to repay foreign debts because of a collapse in the national currency and slumping revenue caused by recession and conflict in the east of the country. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Potter)
