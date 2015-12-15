(Adds quotes, background)

MOSCOW Dec 15 The head of Russia's top lender, Sberbank, said on Tuesday that oil prices below $40 per barrel presented an additional challenge to the country's banking sector, where a number of players have already received state support.

The Russian government pledged aid of around 1 trillion roubles ($14.20 billion) in late 2014 to help banks after the rouble fell sharply on weaker oil prices and Western sanctions, which limited external financing.

But in the last two months oil prices have fallen even further, hitting multi-year lows and posing risks to Russia's commodity-dependent economy.

"Oil prices of under $40 per barrel are an additional challenge, but under all scenarios we are considering we (Sberbank) are stable even under a price of $35 per barrel," Sberbank boss German Gref told reporters.

Russia's rouble is trading close to 2015 lows, hurt by new falls in the Brent crude price, which is now below $40 per barrel. At 1330 GMT Brent crude was quoted at $38.07.

Russia's central bank head, Elvira Nabiullina, said last week that the regulator had drawn up a risk scenario under which oil prices stayed around $35 for the next three years.

Still, she said, banks are ready from the start of 2016 to switch to a market exchange rate from the favourable one introduced at the end of last year to reduce pressure on their capital ratios.

Sberbank, in which the central bank is a majority owner, did not use the state recapitalisation programme to boost its capital, in contrast to some other large domestic banks.

"Never say never. But so far, none of our scenarios assume the need of a capital injection from the state. ... Even under $35 per barrel we won't need support but I am afraid to make any promises," Gref said.

The Russian authorities are now deciding how to help VEB, the state development bank, and are considering a support package of as much as 1.2 trillion roubles to repay its debts and deal with bad loans.

