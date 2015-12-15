MOSCOW Dec 15 German Gref, the head of Russia's top lender, Sberbank, said on Tuesday that oil prices below $40 per barrel present an additional challenge to the country's banking sector.

He also said that the bank did not need state capital injection at this stage even if the oil price falls to $35 per barrel. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)