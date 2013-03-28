MOSCOW, March 28 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, posted 347.9 billion roubles ($11.20 billion) in 2012 net profit, up 10.1 percent year-on-year, beating market expectations.

In the fourth quarter, Sberbank's net profit stood at 85.1 billion roubles, also beating analysts' forecasts.

Sberbank was expected to post 81.4 billion roubles in fourth quarter net profit and 344.2 billion roubles in last year's bottom line.

The bank also said its non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.2 percent in 2012. Its net interest margin last year was at 6.1 percent. ($1 = 31.0640 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)