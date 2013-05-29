MOSCOW May 29 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, posted 88.5 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) in first quarter net profit, down 4 percent year-on-year due to higher provision charges, the bank said on Wednesday.

Sberbank, which accounts for around a third of overall lending in Russia, saw 92.2 billion roubles net profit in the first quarter of last year. A Reuters poll of analysts expected the bank to post 87.1 billion roubles.

The bank also said on Wednesday its loans to legal entities - the bulk of which is corporate loans - added 0.9 percent while retail lending rose 2.6 percent since the start of the year. Sberbank said its provisions for possible bad loans rose to 31.8 billion roubles.

In the first quarter of last year, Sberbank released 3.2 billion roubles in provisions, boosting net profit. Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.9 percent, up from 10.4 percent at end of 2012. ($1 = 31.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)