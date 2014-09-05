* Sberbank Jan-Aug net profit at 252.6 billion roubles
* Loans up as western markets largely closed
* Provision charges more than double
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Sberbank, Russia's
largest bank by assets, said on Friday its net profit for
January-August fell by 0.5 percent to 252.6 billion roubles
($6.8 billion) year on year, due largely to an accounting change
following new central bank regulations.
State-controlled Sberbank is one of five Russian banks under
European Union sanctions which restrict them from raising equity
and debt of longer than 90 days on the European market.
The EU sanctions are a part of a wider Western package
placed on Moscow earlier this year for its stance over the
conflict in Ukraine, which has largely closed western capital
markets for Russian banks and firms.
As a result, companies are turning to domestic banks to meet
demand. Sberbank said corporate loans were up 12 percent since
the start of the year, with retail loans up 16 percent.
With the growth in lending, Sberbank put aside more money to
cover potential bad loans in a Russian economy flirting with
recession. Provision charges more than doubled to 189.2 billion
roubles versus 74.1 billion roubles a year ago.
For the eight month period, however, overdue loans were 2.5
percent of its portfolio, the same as for the past 12 months.
The Russian central bank has kept its loan growth forecast
unchanged this year at 15-17 percent for the banking sector as a
whole, despite risks related to the Ukrainian crisis and overall
worsening of Russian economy.
Domestic banks are capable of refinancing their debts
locally this year and in 2015, Deputy Chairman Mikhail Sukhov
said on Thursday, estimating they need to refinance around 300
billion roubles this year and more next year.
Reporting under Russian accounting standards which are
viewed as an indicator of its performance under international
standards, Sberbank said net profit was down due to accounting
changes following new central bank regulations.
"Excluding the effect of the one-off change in accounting,
net profit would have amounted to 261.6 billion roubles, up by
3.1 percent versus 253.8 billion roubles in January-August
2013," it said in a statement.
Sberbank said net interest income was up 22.5 percent, while
net fee and commission income grew by 22.4 percent year-on-year.
It expects Russia's economic growth to be "close to zero"
this year, Chief Executive German Gref said last week, compared
with the Economy Ministry's forecast of 0.5 percent growth.
Nevertheless the bank is sticking to its five-year targets,
promising to focus on costs and loan quality.
(1 US dollar = 36.9500 Russian rouble)
