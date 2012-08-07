MOSCOW Aug 7 Sberbank, Russia's top
lender, posted a seven-month net profit of 212.4 billion roubles
($6.7 billion) on Tuesday, a six percent increase from the same
period last year, helped by strong growth in net fee commissions
and net interest income.
Sberbank was reporting under local accounting standards,
seen as an indicator to its performance under international
reporting standards. In the comparable period last year, it
posted a net profit of 201.2 billion roubles.
Sberbank, Europe's No.2 lender by market value after HSBC
, posted a 26.3 percent increase in net interest income
and a 18.2 percent rise in net fee income. In July, its
corporate loan book was up 1.4 percent with retail lending
rising 2.9 percent.
Bad loan provisions of 23.5 billion roubles hampered the
bank's results as its loan book continued to expand, while it
wrote down 28.8 billion roubles in bad loan provisions in
January-July 2011.
Sberbank shares were down 0.7 percent by 0638 GMT,
underperforming the MICEX index which was down 0.3
percent.
($1 = 31.60 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and
Helen Massy-Beresford)