MOSCOW Aug 7 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, posted a seven-month net profit of 212.4 billion roubles ($6.7 billion) on Tuesday, a six percent increase from the same period last year, helped by strong growth in net fee commissions and net interest income.

Sberbank was reporting under local accounting standards, seen as an indicator to its performance under international reporting standards. In the comparable period last year, it posted a net profit of 201.2 billion roubles.

Sberbank, Europe's No.2 lender by market value after HSBC , posted a 26.3 percent increase in net interest income and a 18.2 percent rise in net fee income. In July, its corporate loan book was up 1.4 percent with retail lending rising 2.9 percent.

Bad loan provisions of 23.5 billion roubles hampered the bank's results as its loan book continued to expand, while it wrote down 28.8 billion roubles in bad loan provisions in January-July 2011.

Sberbank shares were down 0.7 percent by 0638 GMT, underperforming the MICEX index which was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 31.60 Russian roubles)