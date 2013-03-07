MOSCOW, March 7 Sberbank, Russia's top
lender, posted a 65.2 billion rouble ($2.12 billion) net profit
for the January-February period, up 5.7 percent year-on-year on
the back of strong net interest and commissions income, the bank
said on Thursday.
Sberbank, which controls around a third of overall lending
in Russia, said that its interest income was up by 16.5 percent
with commissions income rising 8.8 percent. The bulk of the
increase came from its credit cards business, it said.
Corporate lending as of March 1 was down 1.2 percent while
retail lending increased 1.5 percent. Sberbank was reporting
under local accounting standards, seen as an indicator to its
performance under international standards.
Russian banks see higher growth in retail lending than in
corporate lending, which is slowing as Russia's export market
has weakened.
($1 = 30.7320 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)